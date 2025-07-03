KBC Group NV Sells 6,673 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after purchasing an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,613,000 after purchasing an additional 530,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $9,094,452.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,014,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,140,545.66. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,064,466. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

