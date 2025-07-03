KBC Group NV Sells 6,967 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 10,114.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 665,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after buying an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Loews by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after buying an additional 207,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 1.2%

L stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

