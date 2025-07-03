KBC Group NV Sells 70,922 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,922 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

