KBC Group NV Sells 791 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $116,315,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 523,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,163,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,004,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,430,000.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $130.88.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.98.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

