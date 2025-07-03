KBC Group NV Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.94 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

