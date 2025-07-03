KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,852,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 81.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.