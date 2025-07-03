KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7,316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

