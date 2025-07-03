KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. KBR has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KBR by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

