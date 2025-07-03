KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

