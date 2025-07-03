Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.94.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

