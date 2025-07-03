Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE KIM opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.