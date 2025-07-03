Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 910,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.