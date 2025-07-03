Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PERI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

PERI stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -64.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

