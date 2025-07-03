Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lennox International worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 69,429.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after purchasing an additional 317,937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lennox International by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.31.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $602.28 on Thursday. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.10 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Lennox International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

