Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,424,463 shares of company stock worth $756,747,557 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.