Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $12.83. Manitowoc shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 189,324 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $452.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.39 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 690,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,432.56. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 589,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Manitowoc by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

