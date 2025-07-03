McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

