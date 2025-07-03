Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 43 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.