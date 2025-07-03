Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 8.88% of Mexico Fund worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 317,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 176,498 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 205,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

