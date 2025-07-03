Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,818,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,316.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

