Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana Sells 92,638 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

