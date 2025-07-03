Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,174 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE WY opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

