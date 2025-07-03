Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,164 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 291.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after buying an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DaVita by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

