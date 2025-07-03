Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,033 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

