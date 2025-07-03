Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,100 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

