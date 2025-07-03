Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,387 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

