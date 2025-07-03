Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,500 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of VIGI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
