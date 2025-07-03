Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,893 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after acquiring an additional 365,954 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

