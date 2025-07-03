Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 998 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after acquiring an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.