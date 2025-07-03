Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $9,481,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

