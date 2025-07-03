Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in International Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

