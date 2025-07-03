Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 675.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.