Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

