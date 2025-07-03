Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,754 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

