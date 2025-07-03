Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,754 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Dover by 1,332.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $188.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

