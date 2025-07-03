Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,611 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Garmin by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.91. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

