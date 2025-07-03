Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,659 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.