Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,967 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 108,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

