Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,250 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

