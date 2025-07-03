Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 32,666 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after buying an additional 573,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.