Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,669 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,246,000 after buying an additional 371,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

