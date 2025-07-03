Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,471 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 618,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

UDR opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

