Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027,367 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 97,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 96,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 241,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 596,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,444.08. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

