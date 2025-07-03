Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $123.50 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

