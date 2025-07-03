Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lennar by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1%

LEN stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

