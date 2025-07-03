Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,763,000 after purchasing an additional 913,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

