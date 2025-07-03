Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $509.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $381.03 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

