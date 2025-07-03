Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cameco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

CCJ opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

