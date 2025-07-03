Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $47,513,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $39,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after buying an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,423,000 after buying an additional 312,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.48. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,518.14. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

