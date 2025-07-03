Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,299.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 115,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 106,806 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 816,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 137,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $132.06 on Thursday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

